Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Decreased By $3.17 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Position

Analysts expect Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. CRNT’s profit would be $3.21 million giving it 16.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 351,785 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 86.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 83,345 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd holds 12,575 shares with $485,000 value, down from 95,920 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 28.93 million shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $215.82 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. It has a 11.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.60’s average target is 20.42% above currents $42.85 stock price. Micron Technology had 28 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, September 27 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 20. Mizuho maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Sunday, June 23. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $44 target. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. Wedbush maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, September 27 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 11. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $30 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird.

