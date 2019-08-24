Centutry Communities (CCS) Stake Held by Buckingham Capital Management Inc; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Farmers Trust Co Has Trimmed by $922,347 Its Position

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 4,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 31,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, down from 36,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.24 million shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (CCS) by 866.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 499,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 556,769 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centutry Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 233,702 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 34,780 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,748 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 21,910 were reported by Girard. Moreover, Pacific Inv has 0.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Reliance Trust Commerce Of Delaware has 0.6% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 19,332 shares. Meritage holds 1,055 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 4,149 shares. First Merchants Corp, a Indiana-based fund reported 13,648 shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.43% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 45,406 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Com owns 0.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 115,249 shares. 8,727 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Coastline holds 19,525 shares. 2,800 are owned by Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.10 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,909 shares to 33,192 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

