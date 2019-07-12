Centutry Communities (CCS) Shares Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $11.48 Million; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Rose, Holder Legacy Private Trust Has Decreased by $2.51 Million Its Holding

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (CCS) by 866.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 499,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,769 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centutry Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 105,341 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 32.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 14,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,533 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 43,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 828,703 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,000 shares to 12,149 shares, valued at $21.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp Com Stk (NYSE:MAS) by 15,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,060 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 35,524 shares to 70,706 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).