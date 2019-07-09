Centutry Communities (CCS) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Omers Administration Has Lowered Holding

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (CCS) by 866.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 499,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,769 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centutry Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 195,405 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 313,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.86 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.73 million, down from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 562,597 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Rev Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 93,525 shares to 579,942 shares, valued at $23.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc Com Stk (NYSE:FL) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,423 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com Stk (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts Open House for Talavera Highlands in Bothell June 15 – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Century Communities plans community east of Kingwood, Lake Houston – Houston Business Journal” published on March 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Century Communities to Present at 12th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces new model grand opening at Canyon Springs in Springville June 15 – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities Announces Closing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2027 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $693.59 million for 16.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2019: WTI,TRP,TRP.TO,PTEN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TransCanada Provides Series 7 Preferred Shares Conversion Right and Dividend Rate Notice – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TransCanada Generates Record Earnings in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 17,474 shares to 298,512 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).