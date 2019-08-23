Centurylink Investment Management Company Upped Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $526,890 as Market Value Rose; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Value Declined While Golden Gate Private Equity Lifted Its Stake

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $7.7 during the last trading session, reaching $270.47. About 825,431 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 790,899 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Automotive Powers Geely’s GKUI Smart Ecosystem – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and Lenovo Announce Multi-Year HPC/AI Collaboration, HPE Acquires MapR AI Tech and Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Reveals Name of Automotive Spin-Off – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Identifies Board of Directors for Cerence Inc., its Automotive Spin-Off; Arun Sarin, Former CEO of Vodafone, to be Appointed Chairman – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 113,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kirr Marbach And In holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 568,050 shares. 1.08M are owned by Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 220,698 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rgm Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6.56% or 5.71 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 3.41M shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 64,155 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com reported 194,338 shares stake. Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.6% or 3.50 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company has 24.07 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communication holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 164,280 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company invested in 0.24% or 22.66 million shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 1.10 million shares.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.