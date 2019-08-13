Centurylink Investment Management Company Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; Btc Capital Management Has Decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 40.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 32,436 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 47,520 shares with $1.76M value, down from 79,956 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $55.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 4.04M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Govt Set to Cut Monsanto’s GM Cotton Seed Royalties by 20 Percent; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS ELAINE BUCKBERG WAS NAMED AS CHIEF ECONOMIST, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 08/05/2018 – S.KOREA FINMIN SAYS ENSURES 10 YEARS OF GM KOREA’S BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – PSA production move wins deal with German unions, angers French; 28/03/2018 – GM WANTS BETA-TESTING WITH PROFESSIONAL DRIVERS, NOT CONSUMERS; 01/04/2018 – A top executive at GM’s self-driving car company Cruise is out after six months:; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to invest $2.25 bln in GM Cruise; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – PLANS TO COMMERCIALIZE CRUISE AV IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – S.KOREA TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE, DISCUSS PLAN FOR GM KOREA

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 8.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Centurylink Investment Management Company holds 34,878 shares with $3.63M value, down from 37,983 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $290.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,667 shares. Moreover, Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,229 shares. 103,706 were reported by Lynch & Associates In. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,230 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd stated it has 163,032 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10 invested 3.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Heritage Invsts invested 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Yacktman Asset LP owns 14.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11.02 million shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 5,267 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Da Davidson & Communication reported 195,287 shares. Stearns Services Gru reported 13,909 shares stake.

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased Match Group Inc stake by 10,270 shares to 25,412 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Data Corp New stake by 12,038 shares and now owns 69,154 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G boosts global employment – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt Limited reported 68,796 shares stake. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 8,659 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4.12 million are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Axa holds 0.28% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.90 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 95,631 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cls Invests Ltd Co owns 245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% or 29,780 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Regions Fincl accumulated 33,512 shares. City stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 11.45 million shares. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc has 1.62% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 60,320 shares. Kistler invested in 10,754 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Is Revenue From North America Driving GM’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Automakers split on hybrid strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Upcoming Earnings Report for GM Stock Should Deliver Few Surprises – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors: Too Much Downside From Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 9,603 shares to 38,208 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 3,342 shares and now owns 62,677 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.