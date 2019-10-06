Centurylink Investment Management Company Raised Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $682,379; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Share Price Declined While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Raised by $33.98 Million Its Position

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 41.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,769 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 12,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 452,776 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% or 5,310 shares in its portfolio. 26,957 were accumulated by Pettee Investors Inc. 25,312 are owned by Brookmont Mgmt. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raymond James invested 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 15,141 are owned by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,665 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.16% or 12,238 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce Inc stated it has 4,492 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). B Riley Wealth holds 4,378 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement invested in 18,520 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Management reported 1.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Robecosam Ag holds 10,904 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,660 shares to 65,275 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,984 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.