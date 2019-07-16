Centurylink Investment Management Company Raised National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake by $313,690 as Share Value Declined; Alpine Investment Management Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $798.60 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13614.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 114.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 114.92M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.11M, up from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 5.43 million shares traded or 23.25% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 95,942 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 101,288 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 11.23 million shares. Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.4% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Personal Finance Ser invested in 0% or 81 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Co Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 51,544 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Lc. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Beck Mack And Oliver holds 13,200 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 1,093 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 18,399 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 26,274 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Qci Asset has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

