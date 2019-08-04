Centurylink Investment Management Company Raised Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Value Declined; Fundsmith Llp Has Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 97,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734.87M, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc invested in 0.36% or 63,042 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,244 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter accumulated 7,954 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hanson & Doremus Inv Management accumulated 1.71% or 87,855 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 17,865 shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 1.14% or 2.26 million shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 152,632 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 64,923 shares. Montecito Natl Bank And Tru reported 57,554 shares. Bernzott Advisors owns 138,434 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 137,738 shares. 462,100 were reported by Country Bancorporation.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Fosun Int has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,600 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 6,065 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management invested in 15,197 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 4,477 shares. Town And Country Fincl Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 17,790 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Harvey Management invested in 5,040 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 713,487 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc owns 1.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 109,015 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 1.78% or 141,139 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pennsylvania Com invested in 142,647 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.23% or 426,215 shares. Founders Secs Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,531 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs accumulated 7,582 shares or 0.59% of the stock.