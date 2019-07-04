Centurylink Investment Management Company Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Raised by $313,690; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Ares (ARCC) by $394,553 as Stock Value Rose

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares (ARCC) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 23,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,553 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 217,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 683,453 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 1.31 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion owns 25,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 11,677 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Comm Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 2.42 million shares. Summit Asset Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,468 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 348,521 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And has invested 0.54% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). The New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 1,972 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. S&Co reported 43,168 shares stake. 144,781 are held by Aviva Public Limited Liability Company. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 589,923 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Co reported 11,232 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.08% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Massachusetts Fincl Services Co Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.51M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Serv Llc holds 246,170 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 191,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Arete Wealth reported 21,768 shares. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Limited Liability Co holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 751,791 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Co reported 10,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP reported 0.55% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 199,194 are held by S&T Bankshares Pa. Amer Insur Company Tx owns 16,200 shares. Whittier stated it has 21,657 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 7,825 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Paw accumulated 40,000 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Spdr by 80,943 shares to 15,279 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lcap (SCHG) by 109,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,510 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson (NYSE:MCK).