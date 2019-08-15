Centurylink Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $385,864 as Share Price Declined; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $12.43 Million; Stock Value Declined

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.09. About 3.46M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 1.07M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,781 are held by Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Fayez Sarofim & has 2.17M shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. House Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 119,156 were accumulated by Condor Mngmt. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 1.18 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 426 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Adirondack has invested 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 0.75% or 22,676 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 28,669 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares And Company stated it has 3.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 632,474 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 85,847 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 688,607 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares to 25,412 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,477 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

