Centurylink Investment Management Company Lowered Its Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Holding by $329,206; Market Valuation Rose; Highland Capital Management Raised Its Position in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $462,336

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $713.21. About 27,406 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 76,392 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 70,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82M shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leonard Green Prtn L P, a California-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Smithfield holds 14,151 shares. Company Of Vermont has 121,242 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Moreover, Roundview Cap Ltd Liability has 1.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 13,301 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd stated it has 62,251 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 0.07% or 2,600 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.62% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.71M shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa owns 5,090 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 3,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 0.48% or 30,548 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 10,000 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 4,674 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 305,702 shares to 271,495 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,581 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares to 25,412 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,038 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.