Centurylink Investment Management Company Lifted Target (TGT) Position; Btc Capital Management Increased Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding By $2.27 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 34.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centurylink Investment Management Company acquired 5,282 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Centurylink Investment Management Company holds 20,477 shares with $1.64M value, up from 15,195 last quarter. Target Corp now has $42.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 5.13M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts

Btc Capital Management Inc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 67.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc acquired 8,435 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 20,961 shares with $5.66 million value, up from 12,526 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $63.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $373.21. About 933,045 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 23,129 shares to 62,796 valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 32,436 shares and now owns 47,520 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 175,422 shares. 61,693 were reported by Voya Limited Liability Corporation. 180,100 were accumulated by Factory Mutual Insurance. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 24,736 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 4,213 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3,267 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.15% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 10,155 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. 3,393 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc. Sfe Investment Counsel invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hyman Charles D holds 0.54% or 19,515 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 15,432 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10.

