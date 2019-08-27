Centurylink Investment Management Company Lifted Target (TGT) Holding; Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Market Value Rose While Rothschild Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 28,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 212,310 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.62M, up from 183,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $147.45. About 114,344 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.7. About 5.00 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp

