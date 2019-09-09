Centurylink Investment Management Company Lifted International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $426,807 as Market Value Rose; As Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Share Value Rose, Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 10,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.28% . The institutional investor held 8,333 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 18,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 42,736 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $142.9. About 2.78 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 29,877 shares to 49,689 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Play Agsinc. by 23,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

Analysts await Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 29.82% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.57 per share. VPG’s profit will be $5.41M for 21.11 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Vishay Precision Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold VPG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.15 million shares or 0.30% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 13,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Campbell Adviser Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 14,711 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). D E Shaw & Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Citigroup owns 3,216 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP has invested 0.04% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9,108 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 13,892 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 11,547 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

