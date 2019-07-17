Centurylink Investment Management Company Lifted By $2.30 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Ventas (VTR) Sentiment Is 1.12

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 216.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centurylink Investment Management Company acquired 39,042 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Centurylink Investment Management Company holds 57,038 shares with $3.37M value, up from 17,996 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call

Ventas Inc (VTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 255 funds increased and opened new positions, while 228 cut down and sold their positions in Ventas Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 299.19 million shares, down from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ventas Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 199 Increased: 189 New Position: 66.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability reported 42,943 shares stake. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.32% or 5,044 shares. Narwhal Mngmt reported 1.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Heartland Consultants has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited holds 3.60M shares. Cv Starr Communication Trust reported 3.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Country Tru Natl Bank holds 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 462,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 11,518 shares stake. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 419,334 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,658 shares. Botty Invsts Lc holds 0.28% or 15,830 shares. 4,402 are held by Fenimore Asset. Moreover, Roberts Glore Il has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,567 shares. Tobam owns 328,080 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22M for 17.75 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. for 17.54 million shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 3.45 million shares or 5.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 4.23% invested in the company for 1.35 million shares. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Management Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists, a Indiana-based fund reported 64,500 shares.

