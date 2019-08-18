Centurylink Investment Management Company Holds Stake in Target (TGT); Castleark Management Position in Eog Res (EOG) Cut by $24.40 Million

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 85.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 256,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 42,430 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 299,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.54 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD

