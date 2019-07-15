Centurylink Investment Management Company Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Brunswick (BC) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Holding by $362,550

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,141 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 51,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 280,469 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,346 shares to 38,603 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability holds 99,454 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 64,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Llc owns 1.52M shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 114,751 were accumulated by Amer Century. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). D E Shaw & Company owns 0.09% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 1.34 million shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 804,112 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 136,948 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corp has 200,885 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.06% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $127.99M for 7.85 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares to 17,927 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,796 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Ltd reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kingfisher Capital Lc holds 17,435 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 881,847 shares. Moreover, Korea Inv Corporation has 1.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 82,938 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Field Main Bancorporation has invested 2.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Ohio-based First Fiduciary Counsel has invested 3.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btim Corp has invested 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 2.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,964 shares. Nippon Life Insur stated it has 302,700 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor reported 2.00 million shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability owns 1.04 million shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.94 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.