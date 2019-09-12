Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Western Un Co (WU) Position by $385,852 as Share Price Rose; Fifth Third Bancorp Raised Its Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $2.84 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 20,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 70,037 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 49,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 104.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 129,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 252,759 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75M, up from 123,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 7.50 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 9,713 shares to 102,859 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Finance Inc owns 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 438 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 4.05 million shares. Art Ltd stated it has 213,900 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 24,240 shares. 121 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 8,275 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 5,223 shares. Axa accumulated 94,110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 114,158 shares. Csat Advisory Lp owns 6,289 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 22,453 were reported by Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv. 252,759 are held by Fifth Third Bancorp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier Assocs holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 73,064 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Synovus Corporation stated it has 300 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Clarkston Prns Lc has 11.26M shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt holds 3,285 shares. Tci Wealth owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.39% stake. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 13,788 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs reported 140,132 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 28,279 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 364,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mairs has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

