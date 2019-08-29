Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $322,920; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Its Stake by $164.85 Million as Stock Price Declined

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 14.05 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $937.42 million, down from 16.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 1.22 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares to 69,154 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,490 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 12,882 are owned by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Company. First Finance In holds 15,920 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Zwj Counsel Inc owns 1.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 190,515 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 3.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 75,191 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 91,440 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 3,214 shares. Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Lc has 20,832 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 15,616 shares stake. Amer Services has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diversified Trust Co stated it has 18,667 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 65,291 are owned by City Holdings. Monetary Gru stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

