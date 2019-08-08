Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Share Price Rose; Magnetar Financial Trimmed Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding by $4.19 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 87,347 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.99M, down from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 49,658 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru owns 9,251 shares. Putnam Invs Lc invested in 99,150 shares. 131,400 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 47,038 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 27,000 are owned by Fairfax Fin Hldg Limited Can. Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Principal Fincl Grp reported 18,355 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Summit Securities Grp Llc owns 0.5% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 56,100 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 3.98M shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 193,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 38,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Lc invested in 0.36% or 12,569 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors accumulated 46,836 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc invested in 176,168 shares or 1.22% of the stock. West Coast Financial Lc owns 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,618 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Natixis has 0.89% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apriem Advisors invested in 6,420 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bragg Inc reported 94,844 shares stake. Intersect Cap Ltd invested in 36,580 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,922 shares or 0.26% of the stock. D Scott Neal invested in 2,696 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 115,785 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 20,550 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares to 23,293 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,154 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM).