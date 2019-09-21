Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Market Value Declined; Montecito Bank & Trust Maintains Holding in General Mills (GIS)

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 23,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 67,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 134.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 18,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 7,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.06M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,000 shares. Axa reported 1.46 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 32,685 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 22,389 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Montecito National Bank Trust accumulated 18,611 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.45% or 13,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Glovista Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,594 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0.41% or 2.80M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 10,331 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Putnam Fl Investment Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Orrstown Fincl Services Incorporated reported 700 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Company holds 120,078 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 11,442 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,633 shares to 36,622 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,497 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend (DES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 6,275 shares. Minneapolis Port Management Gru Incorporated has 823,148 shares. Leuthold Gru Lc stated it has 171,829 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 12,904 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And holds 3.04M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & holds 2.34% or 992,047 shares. 47,465 are held by Golub Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 46,558 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust has 354,909 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 1.75 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Numerixs Inv invested in 67,044 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Braun Stacey Assocs invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,228 shares.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,308 shares to 70,037 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.