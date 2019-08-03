Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Holding in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by $329,206; Barnett & Company Cut Stake in U S G (USG) by $953,396

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $707.5. About 21,873 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’)

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 22,172 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 23,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 26/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE GOLD PROXY CARD AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – USG Board Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS WITHOUT KNAUF’S PRIOR WRITTEN APPROVAL, USG WILL NOT ADJOURN/ POSTPONE ANNUAL MEETING/ENCOURAGE STOCKHOLDERS TO NOT ATTEND MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 16/04/2018 – Knauf Criticizes USG for Not Providing Current Stocklist Materials, Still Hopes for ‘Constructive Discussion’ About $42/Shr Offer; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS USG DIRECTORS DIDN’T REPRESENT BERKSHIRE INTERESTS; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG STANDSTILL PROVISIONS TERMINATE ON AUGUST 31, 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Graham Holdings’ (GHC) Kaplan Professional Sues Dalton Education – StreetInsider.com” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Social News Desk and ChyronHego Team Up to Deliver Integrated Social TV Solution – Business Wire” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graham Holdings Co (GHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Graham Holdings (GHC) Acquires Clyde’s Restaurant Group – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Healthcare Group Intensifies Growth Strategy with Hiring of New Strategic Partnerships Vice President – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,927 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 127,053 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Eqis Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 94,597 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Creative Planning owns 4,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Management reported 100,508 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership invested 0.79% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated invested in 0.85% or 39.00 million shares. 1.37 million are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 900 shares. 1,716 are held by Limited Co. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.54% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

More recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.