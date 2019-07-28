Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Raised Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Tci Wealth Advisors Increased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $6.05 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Annex Advisory Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,428 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 0.6% or 2,169 shares. Bb&T Securities holds 0.66% or 38,701 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ally has invested 4.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 542 shares. Coldstream Management Inc has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,129 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 554 shares. Scge Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5.28% or 47,500 shares. Blue stated it has 5.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 17,611 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Fincl Architects owns 101 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.43% stake.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 172,702 shares or 1.67% of the stock. West Chester Capital Advsr holds 15,519 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,037 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32,179 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 0.73% or 274,906 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co owns 1.00 million shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Lc invested in 17,566 shares. Telos Mgmt holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 68,488 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 152,632 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 827,002 shares. Rockland has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company holds 0.11% or 540 shares in its portfolio. Towercrest Capital Mngmt owns 4,614 shares. 780,804 were reported by Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hallmark holds 2.28% or 353,513 shares in its portfolio.