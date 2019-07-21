Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lowered Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $385,864; Ares Capital Com (ARCC) Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Boosted Stake by $561,272

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 8.34 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 923,605 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares to 23,293 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,412 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,504 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 9,154 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt has 3,425 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rothschild Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Laffer Invs owns 4,605 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assocs holds 483,981 shares. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Liability has 632,474 shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. Oak Oh invested in 14,450 shares. Golub Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 20,003 shares. Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Lc has 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,730 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Markets Inc has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Incorporated reported 251,807 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 800 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.16% or 86,109 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,390 on Wednesday, March 20.