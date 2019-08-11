Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $322,920 as Stock Rose; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Shareholder Armistice Capital Has Lowered Holding

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.34. About 122,091 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congressâ„¢ 2019 – Business Wire” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2019: EW,ENTA,BSX – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Provide Updates on its Research and Development Programs and Business Outlook for 2019 during the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Enanta’s Respiratory Virus Drug Aces Midstage Study – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerecor Inc by 175,486 shares to 18.30 million shares, valued at $106.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares to 25,412 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $245.39 million activity. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13.