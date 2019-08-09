Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lifted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.30 Million as Valuation Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Opus Investment Management Has Cut by $903,500 Its Position

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 43,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 142,501 are owned by Bainco. Winfield Associate holds 0.28% or 3,755 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 31,324 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 11.34M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt, a -based fund reported 113,749 shares. 2,557 are held by Affinity Investment Advsrs Llc. Grandfield And Dodd Limited accumulated 1.43% or 98,267 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 6.75% or 37.88 million shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp owns 258,397 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wealthquest Corp has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,742 shares. Hexavest owns 2.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.60 million shares. Argent Tru accumulated 122,730 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Blume Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 4.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Truepoint reported 2,808 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn holds 2.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 12.44 million shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares to 69,100 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

