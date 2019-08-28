Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Increased Target (TGT) Stake by $422,560; Sphera Funds Management LTD Cut Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $18.90 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.7. About 5.00M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd analyzed 674,934 shares as the company's stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 5.53 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 91 shares.