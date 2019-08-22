Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $526,890; Westlake Chem (WLK) Holder Alpha Windward Increased Stake by $389,940 as Share Price Declined

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $277.62. About 249,554 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 2395.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 153,086 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 14,040 shares to 516 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Price T Rowe Md owns 16,030 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.02% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 6,200 were reported by Ameritas Prtnrs. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 12 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 127,506 shares. Pnc Financial Service stated it has 12,750 shares. The Missouri-based Scout Inc has invested 0.28% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James And Associate has 3,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 6.73 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De reported 1,402 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd owns 4,475 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 152,914 shares.