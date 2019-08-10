Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Increased Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $313,690; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Amg Funds Has Boosted Stake by $390,766

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 4.18 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company's stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares to 12,152 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,829 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sunbelt Securities Incorporated accumulated 1,683 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 200,343 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Homrich And Berg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,274 shares. Gabelli Inv Advisers holds 3,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Inc has invested 0.27% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,509 shares. Stock Yards National Bank Com reported 33,435 shares. Covington Invest owns 39,896 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc holds 0.52% or 1.24 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brandes Investment Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 1.26% or 443,116 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Telos Mngmt holds 21,673 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ckw Finance holds 1,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd reported 6,598 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 182,581 shares. 2,454 were reported by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. Adams Natural Res Fund reported 109,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 6,807 shares. Peoples Service Corp stated it has 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Oak Limited Oh holds 0.02% or 13,125 shares. The California-based Hutchinson Capital Ca has invested 2.7% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Invesco holds 3.75M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa reported 29,495 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bp Public Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).