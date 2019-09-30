Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Market Valuation Declined, Broadwood Capital Increased by $2.90 Million Its Stake

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 168,479 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 1,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, down from 4,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1734. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,010 shares. Portland Global Llc has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fil Limited holds 0.4% or 139,131 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 9.99% or 33,500 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 5,932 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boltwood Capital Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 362 shares. Orleans Cap Management La has 205 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated holds 3,504 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Overbrook Corp reported 140 shares. Archon Partners Limited Liability holds 13,983 shares or 5.25% of its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Lc has invested 2.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stevens LP holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,159 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs invested in 3.67% or 5,254 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 21,057 shares for 9.43% of their portfolio.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,308 shares to 70,037 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.24 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Amazon Stock Was Down in August – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Can Easily Get to $2,600, Ifâ€¦ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 2.84 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.23% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 1.02M shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Captrust Advsrs owns 161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Limited Company invested 0.02% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Advsrs Asset owns 12,381 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 2,281 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 15,217 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 197,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 25,582 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,601 shares. Moreover, Century Cos Incorporated has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 183,541 shares. Millennium Management Llc reported 159,178 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Masimo (MASI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Los Angeles stocks that are driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – L.A. Biz” published on August 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “STAAR Surgical Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Vista OftalmÃ³logos – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why STAAR Surgical Stock Is Skyrocketing Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Medicines Company (MDCO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.