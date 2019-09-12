Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut Stake in Everest Re Group (RE) by $416,195; American Century Companies Has Trimmed Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding by $12.07 Million; Shares Rose

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 43,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $396.26 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $270.99. About 427,477 shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (RE) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 1,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 2,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $717,000, down from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Everest Re Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $254.82. About 295,824 shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 19,277 shares to 42,894 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc by 72,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 59.95 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 11,229 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of owns 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,208 shares. Bangor National Bank reported 0.08% stake. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 1,994 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication reported 2,095 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 50,500 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 1,744 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 2,610 shares. Cornerstone has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 81,408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cambridge owns 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 750 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.78% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 13,346 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.04% or 5,799 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Co holds 50,616 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234 worth of stock.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.66M for 19.13 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,308 shares to 70,037 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.