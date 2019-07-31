Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stake by $329,206 as Market Valuation Rose; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Ally Financial (ALLY) by $15.66 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34 million, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 1.07M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company analyzed 482 shares as the company's stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $749.82. About 13,417 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $380.99 million for 8.60 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS) by 186,000 shares to 689,000 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco H (NYSE:ITUB).

