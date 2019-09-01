Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stake as Market Value Rose; 13D Management Continues to Hold Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS)

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 117,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, up from 112,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 982,736 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company's stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $17.08 during the last trading session, reaching $704.06. About 26,574 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares to 23,293 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,477 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.