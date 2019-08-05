Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Position by $329,206; Stock Value Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $18.8 during the last trading session, reaching $688.7. About 21,273 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 136,650 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 143,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 11.34M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video)

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares to 57,038 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 13,675 shares to 73,500 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.14 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.