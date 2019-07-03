Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Holding By $426,807; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Increased By $1.86 Million Its Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Holding

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased International Business Machs Corp (IBM) stake by 20.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centurylink Investment Management Company acquired 3,027 shares as International Business Machs Corp (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Centurylink Investment Management Company holds 17,927 shares with $2.53M value, up from 14,900 last quarter. International Business Machs Corp now has $124.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $140.22. About 2.03 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) stake by 233.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 35,000 shares as Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 50,000 shares with $2.69M value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Oracle Corp (Put) now has $195.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 15.84 million shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holding invested in 0.03% or 126,819 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc has 18,377 shares. Capital City Trust Co Fl invested in 0.93% or 41,012 shares. 7,752 are owned by Madison. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 69,232 shares. Exchange Cap Management Incorporated owns 38,854 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd owns 111,425 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Artisan Prns Limited Partnership holds 1.2% or 11.33 million shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 582,234 shares. Edmp stated it has 51,989 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. First State Bank Tru Commerce Of Newtown holds 6,750 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.08% or 27,018 shares. Indiana And Invest reported 1.45% stake.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 48,000 shares to 154,875 valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) was reduced too.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Oracle had 46 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Rosenblatt maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Friday, March 15.

