Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Boosted Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) as Valuation Declined; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Value Rose, Addenda Capital Has Increased Holding

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 243.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 213,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 301,360 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 87,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.32. About 2.68M shares traded or 85.57% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 4.88M shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 23,890 shares to 25,360 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,695 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 13,803 shares. Opportunities Capital Mgmt Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 111,637 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.95% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 1.59 million shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl holds 2.68 million shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Qs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 43,387 shares. Harris Associate LP holds 23.03M shares. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 52,238 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 16,210 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 41,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Int Gp reported 0.02% stake. 43,490 are owned by Centurylink Investment Mngmt Communications. Mountain Lake Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 508,000 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.02% or 14,635 shares.

