Centurylink Investment Management Company Decreased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $385,864 as Valuation Declined; Fiera Capital Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.33 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company analyzed 2,776 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $346.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.05. About 4.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 30,002 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 462,533 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36 million, up from 432,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 5.90M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

