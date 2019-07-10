Centurylink Investment Management Company Decreased Holding in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by $329,206; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Fosun International LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $836,875

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 53.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 8,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,075 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $722. About 25,860 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares to 25,412 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,927 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About VEON Ltd. (VEON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Cambridge University Press, Cambridge Assessment English and Kaplan Test Prep Collaborate on New Livestreamed and Online IELTS® Preparation – Financial Post” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Media Group’s KPRC and WDIV-Local 4 Win the Prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 234,794 were reported by Clark Mngmt Gru. 8.75M were reported by Boston Ptnrs. Cadence Retail Bank Na stated it has 6.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ima Wealth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Centre Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 40,966 shares stake. Shelter Mutual reported 115,290 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,029 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 2.84 million were accumulated by Mackenzie. Gibson Capital Lc reported 5.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Whitnell Co accumulated 1.29% or 32,250 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Incorporated has 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regions Financial reported 1.26% stake.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,500 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 32,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,853 shares, and has risen its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ:LJPC).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Has The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.