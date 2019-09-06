Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $322,920; Tensile Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Ptc (PTC) by $13.10 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 142,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 675,228 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.24 million, down from 817,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 398,274 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.1. About 2.90 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10M for 62.35 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.