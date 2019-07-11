Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $385,864; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Share Price Declined, Sankaty Advisors Cut Its Position

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 126,254 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aircastle Appoints Douglas Winter as Chief Commercial Officer – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle Limited 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric’s Hidden Gem – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Customer Grounds Nearly 50 Aircraft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,962 are held by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Jpmorgan Chase reported 19,046 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & has invested 0.13% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Citigroup reported 19,999 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 318,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 141 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Incorporated. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 65,600 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Ameriprise reported 141,456 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 68,660 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 27,181 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 205 shares. Gradient Investments, a Minnesota-based fund reported 36 shares. Pnc Services Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 4,779 shares stake.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.54 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability invested in 2.03% or 932,087 shares. Cv Starr And Com Tru holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 40,000 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Llc invested in 98,267 shares. Rhode Island-based Compton Ri has invested 1.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kentucky Retirement System has invested 1.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 2.88 million shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 73,733 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Provident Trust Co accumulated 0.03% or 4,858 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 5.12M shares or 6.6% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust Company has 2.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Second Bank Of Aurora accumulated 39,459 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 38,600 shares in its portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 1.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blue Chip Prtn has 86,701 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares to 17,927 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “(ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Morphic Holding IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.