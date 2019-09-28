Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.23 Million; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Continues to Hold Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 1,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, down from 4,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 104,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.13M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Apple Has the Hottest Brand in Hearables – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) digital assistant Alexa gets into your head – Live Trading News” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Target Struts Its Stuff as Its Defensive Moves Against Amazon Pay Off – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 2.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 165,121 shares. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey Wright And Assoc owns 1,476 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 3.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Planning Group Incorporated reported 228 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 4.35% or 17,619 shares. Wellington Llp has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Limited reported 771 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.3% or 349 shares. Marathon Capital, a Maryland-based fund reported 476 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Forbes J M & Company Llp holds 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,005 shares. Tybourne Cap Management (Hk), a Hong Kong-based fund reported 162,853 shares.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 8,757 shares to 19,056 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.