Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stake by $329,206; Camelot Portfolios Increases Position in Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM)

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $739.34. About 195 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS AS OF 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 6445.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. It closed at $11.57 lastly. It is down 46.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 07/05/2018 – Tata Steel’s UK arm misses profit target; 07/03/2018 – Europe needs appropriate measures against steel tariffs -Tata Steel Europe; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS – RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 29 RUPEES PER SHR; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Power for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – TATA STEEL SAYS WINS BID FOR BHUSHAN STEEL IN AUCTION PROCESS; 14/04/2018 – TATA HEAD SAYS GROUP MAY CREATE 32 HOLDING COMPANIES: MINT; 21/03/2018 – DP WORLD, TATA TALKS ON LOGISTICS, SUPPLY CHAIN: STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – TATA COFFEE 4Q NET INCOME 64.6M RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Tata Motors Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 16/05/2018 – Tata Steel Swings to Profit After Gain on Pension Restructuring

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares to 23,293 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

