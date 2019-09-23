Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut By $416,195 Its Everest Re Group (RE) Position; Ameriprise Financial (AMP)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 262 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 237 trimmed and sold equity positions in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 99.14 million shares, down from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ameriprise Financial Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 204 Increased: 177 New Position: 85.

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased Everest Re Group (RE) stake by 36.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 1,685 shares as Everest Re Group (RE)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Centurylink Investment Management Company holds 2,902 shares with $717,000 value, down from 4,587 last quarter. Everest Re Group now has $10.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $264.5. About 573,512 shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for 2.40 million shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owns 29,976 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northrock Partners Llc has 3.03% invested in the company for 73,027 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 2.83% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.94 million shares.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 EPS, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.17 million for 9.13 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 1.56 million shares traded or 49.35% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.08 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 EPS, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.67M for 19.86 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual EPS reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 42,560 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ellington Gru Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 1,600 shares. 1,804 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0.02% or 11,279 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 4,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 147,322 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment holds 273,038 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 817 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 3 shares. Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.16% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Stephens Ar holds 23,908 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 117,213 shares. Cetera Ltd Com has 1,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $370,389 activity. 500 shares were bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D, worth $121,155. The insider GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234.