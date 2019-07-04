CenturyLink Inc. (CTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Both CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenturyLink Inc. 13 0.55 N/A -1.54 0.00 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 8 0.27 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CenturyLink Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenturyLink Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 2.5% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

CenturyLink Inc.’s current beta is 0.72 and it happens to be 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CenturyLink Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

CenturyLink Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CenturyLink Inc. 3 9 0 2.75 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CenturyLink Inc.’s average target price is $12.33, while its potential upside is 4.94%. Meanwhile, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $11.25, while its potential upside is 120.59%. The results provided earlier shows that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than CenturyLink Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CenturyLink Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.9% and 75.3%. About 0.6% of CenturyLink Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenturyLink Inc. -4.2% -8.52% -25.51% -42.09% -43.09% -27.72% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. -0.2% -54.26% -52.56% -61.45% -54.5% -48.38%

For the past year CenturyLink Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

Summary

CenturyLink Inc. beats Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.