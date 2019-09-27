CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenturyLink Inc. 12 0.84 985.05M -7.48 0.00 pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 3.55M -2.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see CenturyLink Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CenturyLink Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenturyLink Inc. 8,256,915,339.48% -40.5% -11.3% pdvWireless Inc. 8,895,013.78% -22% -20.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that CenturyLink Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, pdvWireless Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CenturyLink Inc. and pdvWireless Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 74.5%. About 0.6% of CenturyLink Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.8% of pdvWireless Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenturyLink Inc. 5.41% 3.33% 6.43% -19.29% -35.14% -20.2% pdvWireless Inc. -1.77% -6.34% 11.9% 14.43% 45.15% 18.99%

For the past year CenturyLink Inc. had bearish trend while pdvWireless Inc. had bullish trend.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.