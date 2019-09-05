CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CenturyLink Inc. has 77% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand CenturyLink Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have CenturyLink Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenturyLink Inc. 0.00% -40.50% -11.30% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing CenturyLink Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CenturyLink Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CenturyLink Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CenturyLink Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.00 2.22

CenturyLink Inc. presently has an average target price of $12, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. The potential upside of the peers is 10.76%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, CenturyLink Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CenturyLink Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenturyLink Inc. 5.41% 3.33% 6.43% -19.29% -35.14% -20.2% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year CenturyLink Inc. has -20.20% weaker performance while CenturyLink Inc.’s peers have 33.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

CenturyLink Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, CenturyLink Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.94 Quick Ratio. CenturyLink Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CenturyLink Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that CenturyLink Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CenturyLink Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CenturyLink Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors CenturyLink Inc.’s peers beat CenturyLink Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.