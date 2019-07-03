Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Declined While Southeast Asset Advisors Upped Stake by $1.17 Million; Oakwood Capital Management Has Lowered Visa (V) Holding by $2.20 Million; Stock Value Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.24 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. Shares for $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. Another trade for 16.00M shares valued at $254.40 million was made by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Google Buys Looker – My Take; Tesla Working Great; High Dividend Starter List – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “70 Highest Dividend-Yield Stocks in the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parkwood Limited Com reported 533,053 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.59% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 286,264 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Acr Alpine Research Llc accumulated 122.03 million shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.83% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.16M shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 19,154 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 11,379 shares. Covington holds 0% or 18 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.78 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. 155,315 were reported by Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 42,915 shares. Vertex One Asset Management accumulated 0.51% or 199,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tiverton Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78 million and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Ferrari N.V.’s (NYSE:RACE) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.