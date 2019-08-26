Centurylink (CTL) Stock Value Rose While Snow Capital Management LP Lifted by $1.15 Million Its Holding; As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shares Rose, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Decreased Holding

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 67,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 137,198 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 204,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 14,617 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 104,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 524,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 420,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 634,325 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 274,746 shares to 755,110 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 154,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,644 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. 50,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $587,500. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk owns 844,676 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 47,780 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings owns 381,432 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.17% or 207,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 149,262 shares. 42,581 are held by Private Advisor Grp Llc. Ent Service stated it has 1,952 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15.56M shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 2.35M are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Co accumulated 191,000 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 111,890 shares. First Interstate Bancshares, Montana-based fund reported 1,244 shares. Clean Yield, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,750 shares. James Investment Research has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).