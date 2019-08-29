Centurylink (CTL) Stock Value Rose While Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.46 Million; Castine Capital Management Cut Stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by $8.11 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 729,898 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 6.85 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 28,362 shares to 39,042 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Communication has 2,646 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Financial Mngmt Pro owns 47 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Company has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 167,071 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 362,250 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Miller Howard Investments Ny invested in 0.18% or 558,691 shares. 2,818 are held by Cypress Limited Liability (Wy). First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Legal And General Group Pcl accumulated 6.29M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.65 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). M&T Bancorp, New York-based fund reported 53,036 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 27,285 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 8,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 5.21M shares in its portfolio.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 85,165 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $15.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.81 million for 8.82 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Prudential Financial Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 660,448 shares. Systematic Finance Management LP has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 1,272 shares. 353,076 were reported by Hudson Valley Investment Adv. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.19M shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 250,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 3,704 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.09% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 23,942 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.34 million shares. Cwm Ltd Company reported 139 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio.